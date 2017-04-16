PBA Easter Sunday bash

Special treats are in store for kids when the PBA Commissioner’s Cup resumes on Easter Sunday with an interesting double header the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The excitement begins at 3 p.m. at the Big Dome’s red gate where ticket holders, particularly the kids, can take a “selfie” with their favorite movie characters such as Optimus Prime, the Minions and Star Wars.



Easter Bunny standees will also be on display for photo-ops.

“I am inviting everyone to come and join us in celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ. We have lined up various activities to all our patrons, especially for the kids. And we have two good games that will surely complete your fun Sunday,” said PBA Commissioner Chito Narvasa.

Game time starts at 4:30 p.m. between Blackwater and Meralco followed by the 6:45 duel pitting Star against San Miguel Beer – the only unbeaten in the conference.

Inside the coliseum, cotton candies will be handed out to kids while limited edition of “We Are PBA” shirts will be tossed to the crowd.

The Electro Groovers – PBA Batang Achievers of the week – will perform a dance number at halftime of the second game.

