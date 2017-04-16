Tribal governor

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Barangay Captain Fernando “Boy” Alimagno of Masin Sur, Candelaria, Quezon was named the tribal provincial governor of the Mindanao Tribal Governance in Quezon during the Royal Sultanate in Asia Conference and Mindanao Tribal Governance in Ipil, Zamboanga Sibugay recently.



Alimagno, who was appointed by Sultan Mangacop Limpa Saud, Al Hadj of the Paramount Sultan of Asia, vowed to attend to the needs of members in Quezon.

He asked members to support the federal form of government proposed by President Duterte.

Related

comments