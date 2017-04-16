Urdaneta Bypass Road set for opening

The 7.2-kilometer Urdaneta Western Bypass Road Project will be opened for motorists on December 2017, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said.

DPWH Secretary Mark Villar said they are rushing the completion of the project that is being constructed parallel to the Manila North Road to ease the traffic congestion in Urdaneta City, Pangasinan.



The P1.6-billion road project, Villar further noted, will provide free alternative route to the existing Manila North Road, Urdaneta-Dagupan Road, Urdaneta-Manaoag Road, and the Tarlac-Pangasinan-La-Union Expressway (TPLEX) for motorists going to and from Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, and Metro Manila.

Urdaneta City’s strategic location in North Luzon serves as one of the major trade and business center not only in the province of Pangasinan but also the whole of North Luzon and is a favorite stop-over of tourists going to Baguio City, Our Lady of Manaoag Church, and Hundred Islands of Alaminos, added Villar.

“The new road network project which traverses eight barangays namely Nancayasan, Sto. Domingo, Sta. Lucia, Nancamaliran East, Mabanogbog, San Vicente, Camantiles, and Anonas will have three new bridges and additional 4-kilometer of concrete road with drainage structures. The project is set for completion this year 2017,” Villar said.

With the initial acquisition of road right-of-way under Phase 1, the DPWH has completed the concreting of a 364-lineal meter road with 5.2-kilometer embankment to be constructed under Phase 2. (Betheena Kae Unite)

