Four crew members of two vessels were rescued by Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) personnel after their vessels capsized due to rough seas off Barangay Caticlan, Malay, Aklan Friday.



Authorities disclosed that the incident took place when the engine cadet of MV Fast Cat M8 identified as Ricardo Salinas, 23, accidentally fell overboard while disembarking the vessel in Caticlan Anchorage Area.

Due to inclement weather, Salinas drifted away from the vessel. However, he managed to cling to the anchor chain of M/V Starlite Eagle, which was also anchored in the same area but the said motor banca also capsized due to strong waves.

A joint rescue effort by marine authorities led to the rescue of Salinas and three crewmen of the motor banca. (Betheena Kae Unite)

