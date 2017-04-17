‘Crising’ fizzles out

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Tropical depression “Crising” has weakened into a low pressure area after traversing the Visayas, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration yesterday.

The LPA was located 85 kilometers east-southeast of Roxas City yesterday morning.



PAGASA said the weather disturbance will continue to bring cloudy skies with moderate to at times heavy rains and thunderstorms, which may trigger flash floods and landslides over Eastern and Central Visayas today.

Meanwhile, cloudy skies with light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms will be experienced over Albay, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Masbate, Sorsogon, Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan, Agusan del Norte, Agusan del Sur, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Island, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Lanao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Occidental, Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, Zamboanga Sibugay, Quezon, and the rest of Visayas.

PAGASA said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms will be experienced over Metro Manila and the rest of the country.

Meanwhile, moderate to strong winds blowing from the east to northeast will prevail over Luzon and Visayas. The coastal waters along these areas will be moderate to rough.

Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate coming from the east to southeast with slight to moderate seas, it added. (Ellalyn V. Ruiz)

Related

comments