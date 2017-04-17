Du30 bares scary flight experience

DOHA, Qatar – Adoring supporters chase him everywhere he goes but President Duterte has learned such fan frenzy can turn dangerous especially aboard an airplane.

The President revealed his recent scary flight experience before an assembly of the Filipino community here, saying the commercial plane tilted downward when supporters rushed toward him on the way to the rear lavatory.



Duterte was flying back to Davao City when selfie-hungry supporters swarmed around him in the plane.

“Minsan mag-uwi ako, commercial. Commercial flight ako. Kasi ‘yan lang, minsan ako pumapasok last ako dito sa likod.

So naglipad ako wala masyadong nakahalata. Pero minsan may umihi, ‘hay!’ Dito man sa likod ‘yung ganon. Iyong lahat ng tao nagtakbuhan dito sa likod,” Duterte told the 6,000 Filipino workers gathered at the Lusail Sports Arena last weekend.

“Iyong eroplano naka-ganon lumipad bigla na lang gumanon. Akala ko pa take-off na naman,” said the popular leader.

Duterte recalled the pilot had to plead to the passengers to return to their seats to stabilize the airplane.

“Nagmakaawa ang piloto, ‘Hoy balik kayo dito kasi para tayong nagte-take off. Eh nandito na lahat ng tao eh.’ Medyo magulo lang konti pagka nakita ako ng taong Pilipino,” the President said.

The President’s remarks came shortly after nearly falling off the stage while reaching out to shake hands with Filipino workers at the stadium.

Duterte briefly lost his balance at the edge of the stage when an overeager loyalist pulled his hand for a handshake.

He quickly recovered from the near tumble, smiled back to the crowd and returned to his seat for the program. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

