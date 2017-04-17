Floods kill 6 in Cebu

CEBU CITY (PNA) – Six persons were killed by floods caused by tropical depression “Crising” Sunday morning in Danao City and Carmen town in northern Cebu, an official said.

Julius Regner, spokesman of the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO), said five persons were washed away by floodwaters in Carmen town, while one drowned in the flood in Danao City.



He said the floodwaters were caused by heavy rains spawned by the tropical depression.

Regner identified those killed in Carmen town as Rowena Asenicion, 38, and her children Joyed, 12, and Ivan, 10; Acena Laping, 51; and, Bens Ayan, 2.

The bodies of Asenicion and her children were found floating in Barangay Dawis Norte, about two kilometers from their house in Barangay Duwalog, Carmen.

Regner said rescuers were also searching for two more persons from Barangay Poblacion in Carmen.

Regner said floodwaters in Danao City also claimed the life of Benyang Manulat, 52.

The rains spawned by Crising started Saturday evening and ended Sunday morning.

Floods were also reported in other parts of Cebu, including the cities of Mandaue and Cebu, but there were no reports of any casualties.

