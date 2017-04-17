Housewives fight back in D’ Originals

How does a woman protect her home from the break-in of another woman?

Beginning April 17, the wives will get even with their philandering husbands as GMA Network launches the sexy dramedy series, D’ Originals.

The Kapuso Network’s latest Afternoon Prime offering is the hilarious story of three wives and their tussles with the three women who disrupt their quiet, domestic lives.



Top billed by 2016 Cannes Best Actress, Ms. Jaclyn Jose, D’ Originals also features 2016 Gawad Urian Best Actress LJ Reyes and Bagong Pantasya ng Bayan Kim Domingo.

Together with Katrina Halili, Jestoni Alarcon, Mark Herras, Meg Imperial, Archie Alemania, and Lovely Abella, the stellar cast brings to life a sexy comedy drama about three wives, three mistresses, and the three husbands in between them.

Jaclyn plays the domestic diva whose prowess in the kitchen is matched only by her rival, Katrina. Jestoni, meanwhile, plays the role of Jaclyn’s used-to-be loyal husband who strays when faced with the excitement of an affair at mid-life.

LJ is an entrepreneur who is forced to be the family’s breadwinner when husband Mark chooses to sit it out at home while waiting for his dream job. When his wife becomes too busy for his amorous advances, he finds more than enough comfort in the company of his sister-in-law, Lovely.

Kim plays a sexy Zumba instructor who has become a veteran of husband Archie’s numerous affairs. However, the latest woman, Meg, is proving to be more destructive than usual. To top it off, the other woman reveals a secret that shocks the life out of the legal wife.

In an interview, Jaclyn shares what makes D’ Originals different from other shows about married couples. “[It’s] Experimental—dramedy sa hapon. Tungkol ito sa mga kababaihan na may asawa, at ang mga asawa nila ay may other women.

Light ito at situational, ‘yung mga nangyayari talaga sa totoong buhay,” she said.

LJ, for her part, is looking forward for the series to start airing on GMA Afternoon Prime. “We’re very excited kasi hindi siya basta-basta soap, based on reality talaga siya. May studies din silang ginawa. May na-interview silang mga totoong tao. Based on experiences talaga,” she shared.

Having played the role of the other woman in her last teleserye, Kim welcomes her role in this new show, adding that while the show deals with a serious topic, they will see to it that viewers have a good laugh, too. “Hindi ito ‘yung tipo na mga original na asawa na kapag nahuli nila yung asawa nila na may kabit, ‘yung tipong katapusan na ng mundo.

Ito, idadaan nila sa mas magaan, may halong comedy,” she added.

Joining them are Mikoy Morales, Arny Ross, Elyson De Dios, and Chlaui Malayao. This sexy dramedy series is directed by Adolf Alix, Jr.

Three wives. Three mistresses. Three misters. How will the originals keep the other women from ruining their relationship with their husbands?

D’ Originals airs beginning April 17 on GMA Afternoon Prime.

