ITR filing deadline today

Commissioner Caesar Dulay of the Bureau of Internal Revenue has reminded individual and business taxpayers that they have until today to file their 2016 Income Tax Returns.

The BIR chief said the deadline will not be extended and late filers will be slapped with 25 percent surcharge and 20 percent interests per annum on the tax due plus compromise penalty.



The BIR will start collecting the fines after 5 p.m. or at the end of the office hours today.

Revenue officials do not expect much overcrowding at tax filings centers as most taxpayers are now required to file their returns via the eBIRForms which can be downloaded and filled up by accessing the BIR website www.bir.gov.ph.

Nevertheless, special tax filing centers were created outside the BIR regional and district offices nationwide to make it easier to file returns.

They are located inside big shopping malls, city and municipal halls, and national government buildings like the Philippine Overseas Employment Agency in Mandaluyong City. (Jun Ramirez)

