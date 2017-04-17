MMDA clearing resumes

1 SHARES Share Tweet

Muling magpapatuloy ang clearing operations ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority laban sa mga vendors at obstructions sa Metro Manila na pansamantalang tumigil dahil sa Holy Week.



Sinabi ni Bong Nebrija, MMDA supervising operations officer, na dalawa sa mga lilinisin nilang lugar ang Baclaran sa Parañaque City at Barangay Bagong Lipunan na malapit sa Camp Crame, headquarters ng Philippine National Police, sa Quezon City.

Nakipagusap na si MMDA officer in charge Tim Orbos sa mga vendors sa Baclaran tungkol sa kanilang clearing operations na ang layunin ay mapaluwag ang traffic sa lugar.

Nakipagusap na din ang MMDA sa mga barangay officials sa Metro Manila at ipinaliwanag ang kanilang kampanya. Dahil dito, ayon sa MMDA, walang dahilan ang mga naturang barangay officials na hindi tumulong sa clearing drive.

“We also sent notices to people whose properties are encroaching the streets that contribute to traffic problems in the metropolis,” dagdag ni Nebrija. (Anna Liza V. Alavaren)

Related

comments