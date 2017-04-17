NBA: Bulls in squeaker

BOSTON (AFP) – Isaiah Thomas played with a heavy heart Sunday, scoring 33 points in a 106-102 NBA playoff loss to the Chicago Bulls just one day after his younger sister was killed in a car crash.



Thomas took to the court on an emotional night at the Boston Garden despite the death of 22-year-old Chyna Thomas, whom he honoured by pencilling her name on his green sneakers and adding “RIP Lil Sis.’’

There was a moment of silence after the grieving Thomas led his teammates onto the floor and just before the playing of the American national anthem.

He led the Celtics with 33 points, hitting a layup with seven seconds left to cut Chicago’s lead to 104-102 in the opening game of their first round playoff series.

But Chicago’s Jimmy Butler dribbled off a few seconds and sealed the victory with a two free throws with just three seconds on the clock. Butler finished with 30 points.

“We were so locked in all week,’’ said Butler, who also pulled down nine rebounds as the Bulls capitalized on their size advantage and controlled the inside.

