Nuggets of wisdom for new graduates

Last year, around this time, I gave my own message to graduates. This time around, I yield my space to friends, mostly from social media, who wish to share their own advice. The suggestions and comments were slightly edited for brevity and were grouped according to message theme.

To the new graduates, please take time to read them and I hope you will take heed.



These bits of advice come from persons who have been there and done that. They have had the very valuable benefit of practical experience and hindsight.

Value of education

One of the most important assets one can have. (Carlo Suarez Cabailo)

Education is the Great Equalizer. (Anonymous)

Congratulations and Godspeed

Congratulations for graduating succesfully. I know that life becomes all that you want it to be. May your dreams stay big, your worries stay small and that you never need to carry more than you can hold. There is a lot that awaits you, go on and never stop. Wishing you all the best of luck to all of your endeavours. God bless everyone. (Lynne C. Parcon Hukom)

Follow your dream

Pursue your dream. Never give up. (Consuelo Hernandez Nakayama) (Maria Carmina Ortinez-Bautista) (Roselle Chang Druja) (Sol Corong)

Don’t be afraid to fail…. It is important for young people to learn that failure/s is not the end of the world. It is inevitable that they will experience many failures, disappointments in their lifetime and it is crucial they learn to stand up every time they fall. (Mac Jie Mpindao)

Don’t be afraid to miss. How can you score if you don’t shoot at the basket? (MVP)

Graduation is only a beginning

Life does not end after graduation. (Norma Polon) (Merlinda Montañez)

Still a long road ahead, and a big world to explore. (Bernardo Tensuan)

Life is not a 100-meter sprint. It is a marathon. (Frannie Bunye)

Start easy, finish strong, one step at a time, have faith and continue pursuing and achieving your dreams. (Dhezz Virgo)

Go and explore the world. (Rosalinda Caoile Navarro)

Continous education

What you”ve learned in school is just an introduction of what you”ll learn outside. (Glenda Tensuan)

Learning is a life-long never-ending process – be it formal education in school or be it one’s non-formal day-to-day experience. Both Learning Modes are equally important and are meant to be complimentary of each other. (Ernesto C. Del Castillo)

Never stop learning. (JP Fenix) (Gloria Atienza Dalisay Boiser)

Continue learning, listening, observing, growing. (Dodgie Osabel)

Principles and values to live by

1. Honor and obey God. The first command.

2. Honor thy parents. God’s command with a twin promise – long life and prosperous life. (Elmer Casa Albacete)

Have faith in God always. (Lee Magpantay)

It’s a beautiful world that the Lord has made and each of us have own special place in it. For whatever you choose to do, do it as a messenger of God. Spread the good news through your God-given gifts. Share it with others. (Rene Miranda)

P-E-S. – P-analangin, E-dukasyon at S-akripisyo – ang inyong gabay tungo sa inyong mga pangarap. (Luis Bucayon)

Prayers and repentance are the best wisdom we could share with the graduates. (Tessie Solicito)

There is no shortcut on the road to success…could either be a long walk or a difficult ride…no easy ride….(Concesa Valderama Tan)

No secret to success, just old-fashioned values and a passion to fulfill dreams. (MVP)

Set your goals. Define what want to contribute in your lifetime to your family, your community, your country, and the world. (Jess Matubis)

Respect others, respect yourself, respect the environment. (Ernie Reyes)

Focus on your goals. Consistency is the key to achieve everything. (Jen Mesina)

Striving for excellence

Aim high and hit the mark. (Romaerie Penaflor Mendoza) (Aldrin Boncayao)

Practice Excellence not to compete but as a lifestyle. (Elmer Casa Albacete)

Balance

Balance in everything that we do – work or school, family, spiritual, health, me time, fun, FB, etc. (Athena Bulay)

Be responsible in using social media. (Jab Balauro)

Uniqueness of the individual

Each of you is unique. You are no less than the others. You have your own gifts and talents. Hone them, use them well. (Dodgie Osabel)

“Nice guys don’t finish last. They run a different race.” (Boyette San Diego)

The true measure of a person’s worth

Di batayan ng tunay na pagkatao kung ano ang dami ng medalya, taas ng pinag – aralan, galing sa pakikipagtalastasan.

Ang tunay na batayan kung papaano ka makitungo, magmalasakit at makipag-kapwa tao di lang sa pamilya, kundi sa lahat ng taong nakakasalamuha mo sa araw araw. (Ronald Alvin Artiaga)

You don’t need to be the best. Just be a Good Person in everything that you do. Always remember to be humble.

(Danilo Masagca)

Poverty not an obstacle

Hindi hadlang ang kahirapan kung gusto ng tao na makapag-aral. (Abraham A. Amores, Sr.)

Di hadlang ang kahirapan sa isang taong may pangarap sa buhay. Pagsisikap at tiyaga at pananalig sa nasa Itaas lang.

(Consuelo Nakayama)

No amount of insurmountable barriers could hinder one from pursuing a goal…poverty, physical incapacity should not stop one person in fulfilling an aim in life…strong will power & determination are factors that will propel a dreamer to heights….(Amelia H. Lopez, paraphrasing “Jonathan Livingston Seagull”)

Positive Thinking

What your mind can conceive, you can achieve with the LORD’s help. (Grace Quetulio Ringor Carag)

Gratitude to parents and other benefactors

If it was tough for you, just keep in mind what your parents had to go through to send you to school. (Reynan Cañete)

Huwag nilang kalilimutan ang mga pinagdaanan ng kanilang mga magulang mapagtapos lamang sila – pati na rin ang mga taong kadugo man o hindi, nagpahiram ng pantustos, o nagbigay ng magagandang pangaral para ituloy nila ang kanilang mga pangarap, (Nadyesda Ponsones Franco)

Practical tips

Invest as early as possible. Buy mutual funds and insurance. They would thank themselves later for that. (Mary Ann)

Save and invest. (Lee Magpantay)

A Joyful Easter to all!!

Note: You may email us at totingbunye2000@gmail.com. You may also "like" us on Facebook at "Speaking Out".

(Atty. Ignacio R. Bunye)

(Atty. Ignacio R. Bunye)

