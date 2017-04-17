Weiss excited

Bradley Weiss relishes the prospects of defending his XTERRA crown this weekend against a battle-scarred field but also against a new, challenging course.



“Having a new race venue in Danao adds to the excitement and I cannot wait to see what XTERRA Philippines and Sunrise Events, Inc. have in store for us,” said Weiss, referring to the Off-Road Triathlon firing off Sunday, April 23 at its new home in Cebu.

Weiss rallied to upend Australian Ben Allen and win last year’s crown in Albay but the South African ace, winner of a number of XTERRA events, expects a tougher, more challenging race not only for the top $15,000 purse but also for precious ranking points.

“My biggest rivals will be Sam Osborne from New Zealand and Allen, who are both currently ranked higher than myself in Asia Pacific Tour,” said Weiss. “I am sure it will continue to be a thrilling battle right until the final race of the series. It is my hope that I can claw back a few points in this pivotal race.”

