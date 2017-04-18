Bea Binene: Crouching Tigress

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Kapuso actress Bea Binene has always been into sports.

At a very young age, Bea has already mastered different forms of martial arts.

She says that her knowledge of martial arts will someday protect her from harm.

“I’m very active when it comes to sports. I know how to play football, volleyball, basketball and badminton. But my love for martial arts is something special.



“Bilang babae at napaka-petite ko pa, I need to know self-defense.

“Especially in our work, we meet different people every day, we travel to different places and work until the wee hours of the morning.

“It’s best that we know how to defend ourselves from strangers who wants to harm or hurt us.

“So far, wala pa namang nangyayaring masama sa akin.

“Maybe it’s because they know that I know martial arts.

“Walang may gustong gumawa ng masama sa akin,” Bea laughs.

Among the many martial arts sports that Bea has learned, it’s wushu that really got her most interested.

“I’ve been practicing wushu since I was ten.

“The sport gave me power and flexibility.

“I’ve become a more hardworking individual and I’m habitually prepared to face tough trials and extreme activities.

“I’ve used my knowledge of wushu in some of my TV roles that required me to do action scenes.

“In the new telefantasya that I’m going to be part of, wushu will play a big part in my character,” she says.

In 2010, Bea was awarded a bronze medal when she competed in the Chang Kuan Wushu National Competition.

In 2013, she was declared Wushu Ambassador by the Wushu Federation Philippines.

“I want other young people like me to get into martial arts, especially wushu.

“It’s one way of getting into good shape and it can one day save your life,” she smiles.

Bea is seen regularly in the news magazine show, Good News on GMA News TV. She will soon be seen in the upcoming GMA-7 telefantasya “Mulawin Vs. Ravena”. (Ruel Mendoza)

Related

comments