Duterte tops TIME 100 poll

0 SHARES Share Tweet

President Duterte has topped the TIME Magazine online poll for the 100 most influential people of this year.

The poll, which started with a shortlist of candidates last March 24, asked readers who should be included in this year’s TIME 100, the publication’s annual list of the world’s most influential people.



Since the poll started, Duterte maintained his lead and eventually received five percent of the total “yes” votes cast in the poll which closed Sunday night.

According to presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, Duterte is admired by Filipinos and international leaders because of his national agenda.

“He has prioritized public interest first and foremost, especially the needs and aspirations of the poor and common people,” Abella said.

He assured that with or without distinction, Duterte will continue to be a hardworking government worker and faithful servant of the Filipino people.

Abella also reiterated Duterte’s three-point agenda: Prosperity for all, restore trust in government, and build a fair and equitable society.

“Indeed, Filipinos find in the President a kindred spirit – a leader who acts for the common good,” he said.

Closely following Duterte in the poll are Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Pope Francis, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg. All got three percent of the total “yes” votes.

Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, singers Rihanna and John Legend, US President Donald Trump, and actress Emma Stone and Viola Davis followed with two percent of the total “yes” votes.

The official TIME 100 list, which is selected by TIME editors, however, will be announced on April 20.

US Sen. Bernie Sanders won the poll in 2016 while Putin was the winner in 2015. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

Related

comments