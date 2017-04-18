PBA: Rhodes rocks Araneta

0 SHARES Share Tweet

San Miguel import Charles Rhodes gave the PBA not just a treat but also a stern warning after delivering an Eastern Sunday dunk that is still being talked about by those who witnessed it.



With two minutes left, Rhodes threw down a two-handed dunk off the Hotshots’ Allein Maliksi and Chris Javier, rocking a solid number of fans who attended the Beermen’s 103-97 victory in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup two days ago at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The highlight reel dunk came after San Miguel’s Marcio Lassiter collared the loose ball off a missed jumper by Chris Javier, resulting in a 3-on-2 fastbreak. Lassiter then shoveled a no-look pass to Rhodes, who immediately leaped as high as he could to cause plenty of oohs and aahs around the Big Dome.

Maliksi tried to challenge Rhodes, but immediately gave up in mid-air while Javier attempted to stop Rhodes to no avail. Referring from some urban words, Maliksi and Javier were posterized.

“I put a lot of anger on that dunk right there,” said Rhodes, whose thunderous slam was perhaps a release of emotion after dealing with four personal fouls early.

For Rhodes, who finished with 29 points and 10 rebounds, it was a normal move, just take a quick search on YouTube.

One of them is a six-minute clip of his dunks during his stint in Korea where he spent the last three years prior to his arrival in Manila.

Asked if more dunks are on the way, Rhodes immediately vowed to do more.

“For sure, for sure. I’m not even in 100 percent shape, I’m like 80 percent so once I get 100 percent, there’s going to be a lot of that,” he said.

Related

comments