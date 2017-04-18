Police hunt US Facebook killer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Cleveland police urged a suspect who they said posted video of himself on Facebook killing an elderly man on Sunday to turn himself in to authorities.



Officials in the Ohio city said they were looking for Steve Stephens in connection with the one confirmed killing but had found no evidence to support what police said was a claim he made in the video of having killed more than a dozen other people.

“Everybody is out there looking for Steve,” Calvin Williams, the Cleveland police chief, told a news conference, where he joined Mayor Frank Jackson in asking Stephens to turn himself in. They said Stephens might be driving a white or cream-colored Ford Fusion, and that he was armed and dangerous.

Related

comments