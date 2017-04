Tierra calls for tryouts

0 SHARES Share Tweet

New Era University will be conducting tryouts for their varsity team April 18 and 20.

The two-day tryouts will be held at the school gym starting at 1 pm.



High school graduates and transferees born on 1992 are welcome to join the tryouts.

For more details, interested parties may contact head coach Adonis Tierra at 09209141824 or assistant coach Mark Anthony Pangilinan at 0916-4365213.

Related

comments