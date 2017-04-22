  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Headlines » LP rejects impeachment complaints vs Rody, Leni

    LP rejects impeachment complaints vs Rody, Leni

    April 22, 2017 | Filed under: Headlines,News | Posted by:

    Liberal Party congressmen belonging to the majority bloc have decided to reject the impeachment complaint filed against President Duterte and Vice President Leni G. Robredo.

    Led by House Deputy Majority Leader and Marikina City Rep. Miro Quimbo, the group of 15 congressmen allied with the majority bloc in the House has relayed this decision to Robredo, the highest elected government official of the party.

    Quimbo made this revelation even as LP solons in the opposition appeared strongly supportive of the Duterte impeachment complaint filed by Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano.

    Alejano belongs to the so-called “Magnificent Seven,” a second opposition force in the House that is headed by veteran LP Reps. Teddy Baguilat of Ifugao and Edcel Lagman of Albay.

    Another impeachment complaint was filed against Robredo, by lawyer Oliver Lozano, a former legal counsel to the Marcos family.

    Quimbo disclosed that about 15 LP congressmen belonging to the House majority bloc met Robredo in the past two days although the party should have met on March 15.

    “We came to a common consensus on the following matters: We strongly believe that the taking up by the HoR of any impeachment complaint today will only be divisive as well as polarizing,” revealed Quimbo. (Ben R. Rosario)

    comments
    • Leeco Gov’t Employee

      297 Congressmen in the House of Representatives
      33 Liberal Party Solons
      The rest, of course, part of the SUPER MAJORITY!

      97 votes are required to endorse an impeachment complaint
      Easy as pie!

      Out of the 33 LP solons only 10 LP solons pledged their support to Leni!!!!!!
      Who are you kidding???? LOL!

      10 LP solons blocking the 287 solons of the super majority!!!!
      Bring it on LP! LOL!

      Pa-press release pa more basta lang malagay sa news. Kahit kahihiyan, ipa-press release! Imagine only 10 pledged support kay Leni! Ipinagmalaki niyo pa! anong nangyari sa 23 other LP solons? Hindi masikmura si Leni na gawing leader! Obvious ba! At kaya talaga ng 10 congressmen i-block ang 287 other congressmen ha! Sinong niloko niyo? Hindi po b0b0 ang mga Pilipino. Stop underestimating the Filipinos!