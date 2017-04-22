LP rejects impeachment complaints vs Rody, Leni

Liberal Party congressmen belonging to the majority bloc have decided to reject the impeachment complaint filed against President Duterte and Vice President Leni G. Robredo.

Led by House Deputy Majority Leader and Marikina City Rep. Miro Quimbo, the group of 15 congressmen allied with the majority bloc in the House has relayed this decision to Robredo, the highest elected government official of the party.



Quimbo made this revelation even as LP solons in the opposition appeared strongly supportive of the Duterte impeachment complaint filed by Magdalo party-list Rep. Gary Alejano.

Alejano belongs to the so-called “Magnificent Seven,” a second opposition force in the House that is headed by veteran LP Reps. Teddy Baguilat of Ifugao and Edcel Lagman of Albay.

Another impeachment complaint was filed against Robredo, by lawyer Oliver Lozano, a former legal counsel to the Marcos family.

Quimbo disclosed that about 15 LP congressmen belonging to the House majority bloc met Robredo in the past two days although the party should have met on March 15.

“We came to a common consensus on the following matters: We strongly believe that the taking up by the HoR of any impeachment complaint today will only be divisive as well as polarizing,” revealed Quimbo. (Ben R. Rosario)

