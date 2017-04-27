Drilon: 13 senators vs death

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon said yesterday that the controversial bill restoring death penalty in the country is dead in the Senate.

Drilon said 13 senators, six of them from the minority and seven from the majority blocs, will vote against the measure.



“By my own estimate, there are at least 13 senators who will block the passage of the death penalty bill, including the six-member minority group and seven from the majority bloc,” Drilon said.

“It’s dead and the chances of resurrecting it before we even bring it to a vote are very slim, if not zero, at least in this Congress.”

Drilon added they are ready to lead the fight against the death penalty bill in the Senate.

“We are ready to lead the fight against the death penalty bill. We believe that a death penalty law was not and will never be an effective deterrence against crime,” Drilon said. (Mario B. Casayuran)

Related

comments