Treatment helps 500-kg woman lose weight

NEW DELHI (Xinhua) – An Egyptian woman believed to have been the world’s heaviest is being shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for further treatment, said India’s privately-run Saifee hospital which has been treating her.

According to a statement issued by the hospital, Eman Ahmed Abd El Aty now weighs 172 kg (379 pounds) down from an estimated 500 kg (1,102 pounds).



“The team of doctors at Saifee Hospital has done a fabulous job and her recovery has been unprecedented. She is stable and all parameters are under control. She will continue to need neurological rehabilitation and physiotherapy,” reads the statement issued by Aparna Bhasker, section chief of bariatric surgery, Saifee hospital Mumbai.

“As the treatment here concludes she is being shifted to Burjeel hospital in UAE,” it said.

According to doctors, 36-year-old Abd El Aty would receive “secondary physiotherapy” there as the hospital is “closer to home for Eman and her family.”

Saifee hospital, located in Mumbai, in the statement described treatment to Abd El Aty “a proud moment” in Indian medical history.

“She came on a chartered cargo plane and goes back as a passenger on a flight in business class,” the statement said, showing latest pictures of Abd El Aty.

Abd El Aty was brought to Mumbai for weight reduction surgery in February to be treated by Lakdawala. The Indian doctors brought her to Mumbai in a specially furnished chattered flight with all the essential equipment like portable ventilator, portable defibrillator, oxygen cylinders, intubating laryngoscopes and other safety drugs, besides a specially designed bed for Abd El Aty.

Reports quoting family members of Abd El Aty said she has not moved out of her house for 25 years.

