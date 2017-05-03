  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    • Home » Headlines » Probe me, Aguirre tells NBI

    Probe me, Aguirre tells NBI

    May 3, 2017 | Filed under: Headlines,News | Posted by:

    In order to clear his name, Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II yesterday ordered the National Bureau Investigation (NBI) to investigate himself and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. in connection with the accusations thrown at them by gambling operator Charlie “Atong” Ang.

    Aguirre issued Department Order No. 267 which told the NBI, through its Director Dante Gierran, that it is “directed and granted authority to conduct investigation and case build-up over the accusations of Charlie ‘Atong’ Ang against the Secretary of Justice and National Security Adviser Hermogenes C. Esperon, Jr.”

    “Further, Director Gierran shall submit a report to the Office of the Secretary of Justice on its current activities related to the implementation of this Order within fifteen days from receipt of the same,” Aguirre also instructed.

    “This Order takes effect immediately and shall remain in force until further orders. For strict compliance.” (JD)

    comments
    • Marzan Rodesan

      MUKHANG KALOKOHAN ANG GUSTONG MANGYARI NI WIGGY THE OIG, MAGPAPAIMBESTIGA SIYA SA NBI NA UNDER HIS UMBRELLA, ANO ITO NILOLOKO ANG TAONG BAYAN, SA ACCUSATION NGA NI ATONG ANG AY PARTNERS IN CRIME NI AGUIRRE ANG NBI, EH DI NATURAL SASABIHIN NG NBI NA WALANG BASEHAN ANG ACCUSATION NI KALBO.