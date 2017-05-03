Probe me, Aguirre tells NBI

3 SHARES Share Tweet

In order to clear his name, Department of Justice (DoJ) Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II yesterday ordered the National Bureau Investigation (NBI) to investigate himself and National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. in connection with the accusations thrown at them by gambling operator Charlie “Atong” Ang.



Aguirre issued Department Order No. 267 which told the NBI, through its Director Dante Gierran, that it is “directed and granted authority to conduct investigation and case build-up over the accusations of Charlie ‘Atong’ Ang against the Secretary of Justice and National Security Adviser Hermogenes C. Esperon, Jr.”

“Further, Director Gierran shall submit a report to the Office of the Secretary of Justice on its current activities related to the implementation of this Order within fifteen days from receipt of the same,” Aguirre also instructed.

“This Order takes effect immediately and shall remain in force until further orders. For strict compliance.” (JD)

Related

comments