    2 Coast Guard ships patrolling Benham

    The Philippine Coast Guard has deployed two of its vessels for maritime security in Benham Rise.

    The PCG sent multi-role response vessel 4403, BRP Malapascua, and monitoring, control, and surveillance 3001 to patrol the 13-million hectare undersea region.

    The MCS boat is jointly operated by the PCG and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

    PCG spokesperson Commander Armand Balilo said the vessels were deployed to “monitor the joint fisheries research activity” in the area.

    Balilo said that BRP Malapascua and MCS-3001 departed from the PCG main headquarters in Manila last May 3.

    Last month, the PCG sent its Islander plane in Behnam Rise in preparation for deployment of the two ships.

    Benham Rise, which is reportedly rich in biodiversity and minerals, covers around 13 million hectares east of Luzon and is 35 meters underwater at its shallowest point off the provinces of Aurora and Isabela. (Raymund F. Antonio)

    comments
    • victor arches

      Noong 2009, nagsampa si GMA ng paghahabol sa UN sa buong Benham Rise na nagloloob ng natural gas at mineral deposits, maliban sa heavy metals na ginagamit sa steel-making. At TAYO LANG ang umaangkin doon.

      Abril 28, 2012 pa, natanggap na natin ang pasya ng UN na ATIN NGA ang 24 milyon hektarya na “fishpond” sa Benham o Philippine Rise; ngunit, WALANG GINAWA si PeN0y PaN0t sa loob ng APAT NA TAON upang ipagtanggol o pangalagaan man lang ang ating karapatan (o “sovereign rights”) sa napakalawak na fishpond na ito (gaya ng ginawa ng nanay n’yang magaling, patungkol sa power crisis noong 1987 hanggang 1992).

      Ang land mass ng buong Pilipinas ay nasasakop ng 30 milyong hektarya; sa makatuwid, ang Philippine Rise ay nakapagdagdag ng 80% sa ating pag-aari!
      MAS MALAKI PA’TO SA BUONG ISLA NG LUZON!!