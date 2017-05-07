  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Alan defends PH war vs drugs before UN

    May 7, 2017

    Sen. Alan Peter S. Cayetano defended the Duterte administration’s war on drugs before the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland last Friday.

    Cayetano dispelled allegations of State-sponsored killings under the Duterte administration and stressed that the government’s main goal is to uphold the human dignity of every Filipino.

    Cayetano is in Geneva as co-head of the Philippine delegation to the Third Cycle of the Universal Periodic Review of the UN Human Rights Council.

    In a presentation to the UNHRC, the senator pointed out that the Duterte administration’s campaign against crime, illegal drugs, and corruption is being portrayed “wrongfully in the international community.”

    “If only there was a less political, more unbiased, and fair way of describing what is happening in the Philippines, we will be having a more constructive discussion rather than groups throwing alternative facts and fake news,” Cayetano said.

    He refuted critics’ claims that there had been a spate of extrajudicial killings in the country since the war on drugs started July last year.

    According the senator, in the previous administration, there was a “low of 11,000 and a high of 16,000” cases of EJKs.

    He noted that the definition of EJKs he is using is that provided by Administrative Order No. 35 under the Aquino administration, which defines extrajudicial killings as “killings wherein the victim was a member of, or affiliated with an organization, to include political, environmental, agrarian, labor, or similar causes; or an advocate of above-named causes; or a media practitioner or person(s) apparently mistaken or identified to be so.”

    “Suddenly, during the Duterte administration, all killings are extrajudicial killings,” lamented Cayetano, a staunch ally of the President.

    Of the 9,432 reported cases of murder and homicide since the start of the Duterte administration, Cayetano said that only 1,847 cases are considered drug-related.

    He said that since the government launched its war on drugs July last year, there was a 408 percent increase in police anti-illegal narcotics operations per day. Deaths under these legitimate operations, he stressed, “were usually caused by suspects fighting back.”

    And for every 100 legitimate operations conducted by the Philippine National Police, Cayetano said “only five are killed.”

    The senator said this to emphasize that “the numbers are not as alarming as how critics are trying to portray.” (Elena L. Aben)

    • Joseph Fajardo

      wala naman na nababgay sa ganitong task tungkol sa pag defend kaya si sen ang nagunguna dito kasi de kalibre to kung bumanat kaya mapapawalang bisa mga argumento ng UN sa atin

    • beverly

      hes the only one who’s capable in doing this job kaya we rest assured na mababalewala itong mga argumento sa UN

    • ann

      buti nalang at parating nasa likod ni digong si sen alan dahil kung sa iba ito pedeng di uubra sila sa uN

    • gabriela yumu

      ibang klase si sen alan,. alam niyang sa fake news lumala ang sitwasyon ng ejk so kaya nya itong ipawalang bisa mga paratang sa atin ng UN

    • mandy

      magaling talaga si sen cayetano,. he always protect our nation sa kahihiyan na ginagawa ng mga dilawan at mga media nating nagpapakalat ng mga pekeng ballita

    • jess

      good job sen alan sa pag defend sa katotohanan na mali ang mga paratang nila sa atin keep up the good work and your fellow team8

    • jay

      Ipagtatanggol talaga yan ni Sen Cayetano ang war on drugs dito sa pilipinas kasi alam ni Sen Cayetano na walang mali sa drug war. Puro lang naman kasi gawagawang istorya ang naririning ng UN na yan eh.

    • babart-gay

      AYOS KA PO TLAGA SEN.CAYETANO MARAPT LAMANG NA IPALIWANAG MO SAKNILA ANG KATOTOHANAN AT IBAHAGI MO SAKANILA ANG KAGANDAHAN NG LOOB NI PRESEIDENT SA MGA PILIPINO!

    • Rox{rey}

      hindi naman tlaga matatawaran ang pagiging dedicated ni sen.cayetano sa bansa niya at sa pangulo kaya tiyak na magwawagi ka sa gagawin mo!

    • toni Lorenz

      hindi naman tlaga matatawaran ang pagiging dedicated ni sen.cayetano sa bansa niya at sa pangulo kaya tiyak na magwawagi ka sa gagawin mo!

    • Rox{rey}

      kasi naman dapt matigil na ang mga pag-iisip ng masama sa bansa natin dahil laht naman gingawa ng pangulo para mapakita na isang maayos ang bansa natin buti nalang tlaga nanjan si sen.cayetano para depensahan tyo

    • low wendy

      paptunayn ni sen.cayetano na walng gingawang masama ang pangulo at walang ejk na nangyayari dito sa bansa!

    • Angie

      kahit anong gawin niyo UN wala pa kayon npapatunayan na may ejk tlaga na nangyayari sa bansang ito kaya ihanda niyo ang mga sarili niyo sa pagpunta jan ni sen.cayetano dahil ipapakita niya sainyo na maayos ang patakbo ng presidente sa pinas!

    • lita

      Itatanggol ni cayetano si duterte kasi wala naman talagang EJK na nangyayare saating bansa. Alam ko na kaya pumunta na ng Geneva si Cayetano ay para matapos na ang kalokohang pinagkakalat ng mga kalaban ng ating gobyerno.

    • Mikaela Say

      kahit anong gawin ng UN mpapahiya lang sila dahil may paparating saknila na ipagtatanggol si duterte humanda kayo sa balik sainyo ni sen.cayetano!

    • Samantha (Sam)

      dapt lang naman tlaga depensahan ni sen.cayetano ang pangulo dahil una sa laht wala naman na gingawang masama ang pangulo iniisip lang nito ang kapakanan ng bWAT bansa!

    • Samantha (Sam)

    • Francisco G.

      Kasi naman talagang malaki ang malasakit ni cayetano sa ating bayan at hindi nya hahayaang masira ang ating gobyerno ng dahil lang sa mga fake news na pinapakalat ng mga dilaw laban kay duterte.

    • Cynth P.

      Go Sen Cayetano! Supalpalin mo po sila ng mga dala mong katotohanan na nagpapatunay na walang EJK na nangyare dito sa bansa.

    • Justine Lo

      Saludo ako kay Sen Cayetano kasi talagang buo ang suporta nya sa Gobyerno natin ngayon. Sawa na talaga sya sa bulok na sistema. Kaya dapat suportahan natin ngayon si Cayetano sa mission nya sa Geneva.

    • Henry N.

      Suportado ko si Cayetano dito kasi naman talagang totoo ang mga sinasabi ni cayetano na pinalala ng mga fake news na nilabas ng mga anti duterte.

    • Cath Turman

      I support Cayetano for this battle. I always support him because he kwows what will make the country beautiful.

    • Lapu Lapu

      hahahahaha, puro paid commenters. The fact na pumunta para mag defend mean may mga EJK no. Ano ganyan ka grabe ang tsismis tapos tsismis lang pala. Geeez mga tan GA.

      O mag blow out kayo mga paid ha.

    • audrey

      Tama nman si Sen. Alan kung na walang ejk na nangyayari dito saatin bagkus naging matagumpay pa nga ang kampanya sa war on drugs ng administrasyon eh.

    • Bryan Alego

      tyak naman na mapapaniwala ni Sen Alan ang UN na walang ejk na ng yayari sa ating bansa.

    • anarose velga

      buti na lang at nandyan si sir alan para ipag tanggol ang ating presidente laban sa mga gustong magpa bagsak skanya.

    • warge cruz

      marami man ang gustong sumira ky digong hindi naman papayag dyan si Cayetano dahil alam nyang wala namang mali na ginagawa si duterte.

    • anton sayson

      buo ang tiwala namin ky cayetano na pagtatagumpayan nila ang pag punta sa geneva na walang ejk na ngyayari sa ating bansa.

    • cathy perez

      keep up the great work sir alan,marami tayong handang ipag tanggol ang ating pangulo laban sa mga taong gustong manira skanya.

    • meann

      hindi nyo kayang gawin ang mga kagustuhan nyo lalo na ang masasamang gawain hindi yan lulusot kay Cayetano

    • lea castro

      marami tayong naniniwala sa ating pangulo sen alan,handa din kaming depensahan sya laban sa mga kulto ng mga dilawan.

    • bebemiles

      tiwala kami sa kakayahan ni Sen. Alan kaya lahat kaya nyang harapin pati yan na mga binebentang nyo sa pangulo

    • Nestor Alcazar

      galing galing tlaga ni sen.cayetano dahil lagi siyang handa na ipagtanggol si digong.

    • michelle

      magugulat kayo sa iuulat sainyo ni Sen. Alan UN, eh wla nman talaga na ejk na nangyayari dito saamin

    • CHARD

      panay lang nman yan batikos sa administrasyon sisiw lang yan kay Sen. Alan sa pagsasabi sainyo ng lahat at kung ano ang totoo

    • bert arispe

      hindi nyo kayang patunayan yan na mga sinasabi nyo laban kay digong sigurado yan at ibibigay sainyo ni Alan ang totoo.

    • boknoy

      tiwala kami kay Sen. Alan na kayang kaya nya harapin na mga taga UN inosente si digong kaya wlang dapat ika bahala