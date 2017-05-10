Palace to probe EJK allegations

The government has promised to investigate the alleged extrajudicial killings in the country after several United Nations member-countries expressed concern about the local human rights situation.

Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella made the assurance even as he partly blamed “media hype and media noise” for the erroneous view of some members of the international community about the government’s drug crackdown.



“We will investigate everything that needs to be investigated,” Abella said in a Palace press briefing. “Everything is subjected to due process,” he added.

Abella, however, said there has been a “misunderstanding” about the government’s anti-drug efforts due to the false reports perpetuated by critics and some media entities.

He echoed Senator Alan Cayetano’s statement that the public has been deceived by the supposed “sudden wave of state-sponsored extrajudicial killings” in the country.

“The review is actually wanting to know the accountability that we have and so that’s exactly what we are trying to present now,” he said.

At least 45 UN member-states have called on the Philippine government to investigate the alleged extrajudicial killings linked to the government’s war on illegal drugs. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

