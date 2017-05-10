  • | Manila Bulletin | MBCN | Balita |
    Palace to probe EJK allegations

    May 10, 2017

    The government has promised to investigate the alleged extrajudicial killings in the country after several United Nations member-countries expressed concern about the local human rights situation.

    Presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella made the assurance even as he partly blamed “media hype and media noise” for the erroneous view of some members of the international community about the government’s drug crackdown.

    “We will investigate everything that needs to be investigated,” Abella said in a Palace press briefing. “Everything is subjected to due process,” he added.

    Abella, however, said there has been a “misunderstanding” about the government’s anti-drug efforts due to the false reports perpetuated by critics and some media entities.

    He echoed Senator Alan Cayetano’s statement that the public has been deceived by the supposed “sudden wave of state-sponsored extrajudicial killings” in the country.

    “The review is actually wanting to know the accountability that we have and so that’s exactly what we are trying to present now,” he said.

    At least 45 UN member-states have called on the Philippine government to investigate the alleged extrajudicial killings linked to the government’s war on illegal drugs. (Genalyn D. Kabiling)

    • john R.

      mappatunayan ng delegado natin na walang ejk lahat lang yan maling balita

    • marchan

      dati nang naniniwala ang mga tao sa pangulo kaya nga mataas pa riin rating ng pangulo dahil wang ganitong ejk

    • markus x

      tiwala lang tayo na mananalo sina sen cayetano and the gang

    • honelynT

      they willl win for sure no matter what,.

    • olive

      sabi nga basta may tyaga may kalalabasan siguradong di magpapatalo ang delegate natin sa kanila good luck sa inyo

    • babart-gay

      ayos ka po tlaga sen.cayetano alam na alam mo kung ano ang dapt na gawin para madepenshan ang bansa natin ang ang pangulo!

    • Rox{rey}

      kasi naman dapt matigil na ang mga pag-iisip ng masama sa bansa natin dahil laht naman gingawa ng pangulo para mapakita na isang maayos ang bansa natin buti nalang tlaga nanjan si sen.cayetano para depensahan tyo

    • toni Lorenz

      hindi naman tlaga matatawaran ang pagiging dedicated ni sen.cayetano sa bansa niya at sa pangulo kaya tiyak na magwawagi ka sa gagawin mo!

    • low wendy

      kayang-kaya ni sen.cayetano na mapatunayan sa UN na wlaang ejk na ngaganap sa bansang pilipinas!

    • Angie

      madami po ang susuporta saiyo sen.cayetano dahil madami kami na naniniwala sa kakayahn mo na maipapamhagi mo sa UN ang kagandahang loob na gingawa ng pangulo dito sa pinas!

    • Mikaela Say

      patulok kami nagtitiwala sa kakayahn ng presidente kaya nga si sen.cayetano hindi bumibitaw dahil alam niya na malinis ang pilipinas! walang anumalya na nangyayari!

    • Samantha (Sam)

      walang EJK dito sa pinas kaya yung mga bumabatikos jan manahimik kayo dahil malinis ang hangarin ng pangulo sa pilipinas!

    • angguwapo

      hindi nman yan uusad na mga mga salita na puro lang haka haka. for sure malalman nyo yan kay Cayetano ang katotohanan tlaga

    • lukring

      kahit ano pa ang mangyari maliliwanagan kayo ng mabuti ni Sen. Cayetano na totoong wlang ejk sa administrayon ni digong

    • intan-jekjek

      hindi nman kasi ganun ang nangyari wlang ejk kaya maniwala kayo kay Sen. Alan at dala nya ang tamang nangyari dito saamin.

    • brent-leley

      tiwala kami sa kakayahan ni Sen. Alan kaya lahat kaya nyang harapin pati yan na mga binebentang nyo sa pangulo

    • louieboboy

      kahit ano pa ang sabihin nyo paninira sa gobyerno eh alam nman ng lahat na wlang ejk na nangyayari pinalalaki lang nman ang mga pangyayari kasi

    • cashio

      hindi kayo mananalo dyan sa mga binebentang nyo, makinig kayo kay Alan at para malaman nyo na mali kayo .. no ejk tlaga eh!

    • alexis

      panay lang nman yan batikos sa administrasyon sisiw lang yan kay Sen. Alan sa pagsasabi sainyo ng lahat at kung ano ang totoo!