Duterte signs smoking ban order

President Duterte has signed the Executive Order (EO) on the implementation of the nationwide smoking ban, Malacañang announced Thursday night.

Both Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella and the Office of the Executive Secretary (OES) confirmed that Duterte signed the EO last May 16.



Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial also confirmed the signing, saying it is timely with the celebration of the “World No Tobacco Day” on May 31.

Ubial said that they will publish today, Friday, a media release on EO 26, a copy of which was obtained by the Department of Health (DoH).

She also said in a text message that there are changes on the draft EO they had submitted to the President last year.

Under the EO, smoking while in enclosed public places and transportation servicing the general population – whether stationary or in motion – except for designated smoking areas (DSAs), is declared unlawful.

It is also prohibited to sell tobacco products to a minor and minors are also prohibited to sell or buy such. Letting a minor use, light up, buy, sell, distribute, deliver, advertise, or promote tobacco products is also declared unlawful.

Selling or distributing and promoting or advertising tobacco products in places frequented by minors or within 100 meters of such locations is also prohibited. These locations include schools, youth hostels, and recreational facilities for minors, among others.

DSAs, meanwhile, shall not have any opening that will allow air to escape to a smoke-free area except for a single door and shall not be located in or within 10 meters from entrances, exits, or any place where people pass or congregate, or in front of air intake ducts. (Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos)

