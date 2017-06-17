3 gunmen killed in clash with cops

By: Vanne Elaine P. Terrazola

Three motorcycle-riding armed men were killed in a shootout with patrolling policemen in Barangay Sauyo, Novaliches, Quezon City, at 11 p.m., Thursday.

Operatives of the Quezon City Police District’s Anti-Carnapping Unit (ANCAR) were conducting patrol when they spotted three men riding an orange motorcycle without helmets at the corner of Engineer and Accountant Streets.



They also noticed that the motorbike had no plate number.

The cops flagged down the motorbike, but the suspects sped off.

They pursued the suspects up to Baluyot Drive where the suspects alighted in a dim portion of the road and started firing at the cops, hitting the police car.

Report said the lawmen fired back, killing the three gunmen.

Police recovered from the slain suspects two .45-caliber pistols and a .38-caliber revolver. One of them reportedly carried a coin purse containing three sachets of suspected shabu.

Twenty-nine spent shells of guns were also lifted from the scene.

Police have yet to establish the identities of the slain suspects who were described as about 20 to 30 years old.

Probers are checking information on the suspects’ involvement in carnapping activities and other crimes in the area.

