Duel of heavyweights: Cignal versus Foton

Games Today

(Filoil Flying V Center)

3 p.m. – Sta. Lucia vs Cherrylume

5 p.m. – Cocolife vs F2 Logistics

7 p.m. – Cignal vs Foton

Heavyweights Cignal and Foton gun for the solo lead when they figure in another intense, hard-hitting weekend battle in the Philippine Superliga (PSL) All-Filipino Conference today (Saturday) at the Filoil Flying V Center in San Juan.

Toting clean 3-0 marks, both the HD Spikers and Tornadoes are tipped to go all out in their 7 p.m. encounter to gain momentum in the prestigious club tourney bankrolled by Gold’s Gym, Rebisco and Belo with TV5 as official broadcast partner.



Meanwhile, winless Sta. Lucia and Cherrylume hunt for the elusive first victory when the tangle at 3 p.m. while Cocolife and F2 Logistics collide in the 5 pm second match of this league that also has Senoh, Mueller, Asics, Mikasa and Grand Sport as technical sponsors.

After an impressive performance in the first round, Cignal, Foton, Petron and Generika-Ayala barged into Pool C while struggling F2 Logistics, Cocolife, Sta. Lucia and Cherrylume were relegated to Pool D entering the second round.

Members of both pools will have another round of battles to figure out their respective rankings in the crossover quarterfinals.

The survivors in the quarterfinals will clash in the semifinals for a chance to advance to the best-of-three finals showdown starting July 11.

That’s why this match would be equally important for both Cignal and Foton as another great performance in the second round will pave the way for a lighter load in the crucial stretch of the tourney.

The HD Spikers, champions of the recent Invitational Conference, are coming off a morale-boosting four-set demolition of the Cargo Movers, thanks to their great service strategy and the leadership of grizzled veterans Jovelyn Gonzaga, Rachel Anne Daquis and playmaker Chie Saet.

In fact, the HD Spikers dropped four of their total nine bombs from the service box in the deciding set that broke the back of the Cargo Movers.

But Cignal coach George Pascua stressed that complacency is the last thing on their minds.

