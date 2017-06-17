Juvic, Que 2 shots off leader

Juvic Pagunsan rebounded with a 67 to draw level with erstwhile co-leader Angelo Que halfway through the Queen’s Cup at the Santiburi Samui Country Club Friday in Koh Samui, Thailand.

The two were just two shots behind new leader Thaworn Wiratchant of Thailand who shot a 63 for a 133 total.



After firing a 65 in the opening day, Que slowed down with a 70 to post a two-day total of 135 – the same outputs of Pagunsan, Indians Rashid Khan and SSP Chawrasia and Thai Prayad Marksaeng.

One shot behind Wratchant was Nicholas Fung who carded a 68.

Que, who shared the first round lead with three others Thursday, rebounded from a two-over 38 start with three birdies in the last nine holes and though he slipped off the lead, the power-hitting former Philippine Open champion stayed in the hunt for a fourth Asian Tour crown at 135.

Pagunsan also sizzled at the back with four birdies but settled for a one-birdie, one-bogey stint at the front.

Miguel Tabuena, however, failed to make the cut pegged at 144 after firing a 73 for a 145.

