Manila is well secured − Erap

By: Analou De Vera

Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada assured yesterday that the country’s capital is well protected from any security threats.

“Let’s just hope and pray. But rest assured that Manila is well protected. Our police force is always on alert 24/7,” Estrada said.



Hours after the siege in Marawi City last May 23, Estrada directed the Manila Police District (MPD) to double its security deployment around the city to prevent a spillover of the attack.

The MPD has set up security checkpoints and patrols in the vicinity of Malacañang Palace.

Police units have also been dispatched to major government offices and commercial districts throughout the city.

Estrada said the MPD is also finalizing security cooperation with different security officers of commercial and business establishments in the city to prevent any untoward incident similar to what had happened in Resorts World Manila.

Meanwhile, MPD Director Chief Supt. Joel Napoleon Coronel is discussing security arrangements for the coronation night of Miss Manila 2017 beauty pageant on June 24 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay City.

The MPD remains in full alert status.

