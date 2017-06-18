Bilibid raid yields banned items

By: Jonathan M. Hicap

Authorities raided the New Bilibid Prison in Muntinlupa City for the second time in four days yesterday and seized guns, ammunition, and bladed weapons from inmates.

The Bureau of Corrections and the Special Action Force of the Philippine National Police conducted the raid following a manifesto of support from inmates on the non-proliferation of contraband under “Oplan: Pagbabago.”



BuCor Director General Benjamin delos Santos said seized in the raid at the Bahala na Gang area at Quadrant 3 were one .45 caliber pistol, one .22 caliber pistol, one magazine, 12 .22 caliber pistol bullets, 47 12-gauge bullets, one “sumpak” or improvised shotgun, and 33 bladed weapons.

The illegal items were buried underground.

Last June 14, authorities conducted a raid in the area and found seven cellular phones, one booster unit, six 12-gauge bullets, 21 bladed weapons, and assorted communication gadgets.

Delos Santos said there is more contraband hidden by prisoners. “Meron pa siguro nakabaon but we expect them to point to it under Oplan Pagbabago.”

He bared that a new batch of SAF will take over the security of NBP.

Last month, Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre said that the Philippine Marines would replace the SAF at the NBP. Aguirre said there are some members of the SAF who have been corrupted by syndicates at the NBP.

