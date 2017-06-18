Fugitive falls in Makati

By: Martin A. Sadongdong

Authorities recaptured last Friday in Makati City a fugitive who escaped a detention facility in Oriental Mindoro reportedly to see his family “whom he must have missed so much.”



Senior Supt. Gerry Umayao, officer-in-charge of Makati City police, identified the fugitive as Lory Gamboa, 40.

Umayao said Gamboa was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug charges in 2005.

Gamboa managed to escape from the Sablayan Prison in Oriental Mindoro last June 14.

Umayao said the Bureau of Corrections and Makati Police Community Precinct 6 arrested Gamboa at around 6:15 a.m. in front of a gasoline station on J.P. Rizal St. in Barangay Guadalupe Viejo.

