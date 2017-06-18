Man hacks wife to death

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Danny J. Estacio

CALAUAN, Laguna – A housewife was hacked to death by her husband who accused her of having an illicit affair with another man Friday in Barangay Imok here.

Police identified the victim as Ailene O. Tapay who succumbed to fatal hack wounds on her neck and left cheek.



Initial investigation reveals that the couple had countless arguments in the past, mainly because the suspect, 29-year-old Erwin Tapay, has claimed that his wife is having a forbidden affair.

Friday noon, the suspect arrived in their place and saw his wife having a nap together with their youngest child.

The suspect then saw a bolo hanging in their place which is actually owned by the victim’s father.

The suspect then used the bolo to hack his wife before running out of their home and proceeding to a nearby pineapple plantation which is about 50 meters away from their residence.

Authorities were able to arrest the suspect who was later on seen sitting at the plantation and was about to slash his neck with the same bolo he used in killing his wife.

The suspect is now confined in a hospital for further treatment while appropriate charges are being readied against him.

Related

comments