NDF wants NPA to stop operations

By: Antonio L. Colina IV

DAVAO CITY – The National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) wants the New People’s Army (NPA) to refrain from carrying out offensive operations against government forces and expressed their willingness to dicuss “ceasefire”and cooperations against the Maute Group in Marawi.



In statement released on June 16, the NDFP chair Fidel V. Agcaoili said he made the recommendation to Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) that the communist forces halt offensives but maintain defensive operations against Mmaute, Abu Sayyaf, and Ansar Al Khilafah Philippines (AKP).

“For all forces to be able to concentrate against Maute, Abu Sayyaf and AKP groups, the NDFP has recommended to the CPP to order all other NPA units in Mindanao to refrain from carrying out offensive operations against the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and Philippine National Police (PNP), provided that the GRP order the AFP and PNP likewise to refrain from carrying out offensive operations against the NPA and people’s militia,” he said.

Agcaoli said they are ready to discuss ceasefire with government and how coordination and cooperation can be achieved in Marawi City by both forces “unilaterally keeping safe distances between each other.”

