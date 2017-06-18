Opening of classes in Marawi cancelled

By: Ina Hernando Malipot

Due to the ongoing armed conflict, the Department of Education said that the opening of classes tomorrow has been cancelled and classes postponed indefinitely in Marawi City.

In a press briefing, Education Secretary Leonor Briones said that while the DepEd is looking forward to the opening of classes in Marawi, “the June 19 school opening as earlier advised by the military may not take place.”



“Right now, we cannot say exactly when schools in Marawi will open,” Briones said.

She said that DepEd will have to consider the reports from the multi-agency government assessment team of the government when they will declare Marawi schools ready for opening.

DepEd urged displaced Marawi children to enroll in any school all over the country so they can be integrated in normal classes as soon as possible.

Briones – in DepEd Memorandum No. 98, Series of 2017, dated June 2 or the emergency measures in response to the Marawi situation – had announced that “unless further extended to a later date based on the recommendation of the relevant security agencies, school opening in Marawi City and other affected districts will be on June 19.”

School opening in the entire Division of Marawi City as well as Ditsaan Ramain I, Ditsaan Ramain II, Ditsaan Ramain III, Marantao I, Marantao II, Saguiaran I, Saguiaran II, and Saguiaran III in the Division of Lanao del Sur had been postponed since June 5.

Briones said affected schools “hold make up classes on appropriate days and if possible, still end classes on the last day as provided in the school calendar.” She also noted that necessary “security considerations, such as early class dismissals, may also be adopted by affected divisions.”

