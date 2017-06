Ateneo de Naga golfest set

Ateneo de Naga City will stage the “Golf for a Cause” tournament on July 19 at the RC Filipinos Golf and Resort Club in San Pedro, Laguna.



Class 1967 is hosting the event with Dr. Antonio S. Sibulo, Jr. a revered cardiologist of Saint Luke’s Medical Center, as chairman.

Proceeds from the tournament will be used to finance various projects of Ateneo de Naga alumni.

