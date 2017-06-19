Gloria: Timeless and timely

By: Nestor Cuartero

JUST A THOUGHT: “It often requires more courage to dare to do right than to fear to do wrong.” – Abraham Lincoln

LAST WOMAN STANDING: Surely, there are a few other actresses a bit older than Miss Gloria Romero, who are still standing out there, acting.



There’s Miss Anita Linda. There’s also Miss Rustica Carpio, university professor, writer and theatre actress, a late bloomer in film acting.

Yet, Miss Romero makes a difference. She continues to play big roles on both small and big screens.

She is, in fact, the headliner in a light comedy series, Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko, which entertains a large number of viewers every Sunday on GMA.

Gloria plays an old woman with a past in Daig Kayo. She came from a clan of witches.

NOT THE FIRST TIME: This is certainly not the first time that the movie queen of the 1950s is playing a dark character. Gloria got a hold of her first itchy-bitchy-witchy character through director Elwood Perez who assigned her the manananggal role in Lipad, Darna, Lipad opposite Vilma Santos as Darna.

The film became a turning point for the former movie queen. She then landed a series of off-beat roles that further tested her range as an actress.

Gloria makes fewer movies these days, focused as she is now on her TV career. She is a contract artist of GMA, the oldest to be signed by a major network.

It would be nice to see Gloria Romero act in her first indie film. Let this be a shout-out to all indie directors:

Write a good role for Gloria, so we can bring her back to the big screen in her very first indie film.

MILLENNIAL LOLA’S ADVENTURES: Daig Kayo Ng Lola Ko narrates the magical adventures of Lola Goreng, played by Gloria Romero, and her grandchildren Alice and Elvis, portrayed by Jillian Ward and David Remo, respectively.

Some other children surround them in their day to day adventure.

The kids are played by Chlaui Malayao and Julius Miguel.

Tagged as the “millennial lola” because of her previous roles, Gloria says she herself is amazed at how GMA has been transforming her image.

She is very pleased with the network’s trust in her.

