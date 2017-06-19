Liza is ‘Darna’… and ‘Dyesebel’ too?

ONE IN TWO – Yes, one actress in two iconic roles?

Am referring to Liza Soberano who’s been chosen by Star Cinema to play the Pinay superwoman “Darna.” But then this columnist says Liza’s the perfect “Dyesebel,” pretty and innocent-looking. So, why not also give her the mermaid role?



Not really new, Vilma Santos was both “Darna” and “Dyesebel” on the big screen. Marian Rivera was also both superwoman and mermaid on the small screen. The big screen and TV versions were very well received.

In the late ‘50s or early ‘60s, Eva Montes was also in both movies. Well, not really “Dyesebel” but “anak ni “Dyesebel.”

Just to remind Highspeed readers, the original “Darna” and “Dyesebel” were Rosa del Rosario and Edna Luna, respectively.

•

YOUNG INGRID BERGMAN – Star columnist (Remember When) Danny Dolor says that Liza Soberano reminds him of the young Ingrid Bergman. Millennials will probably ask, “Who is she?”

Well, Ms. Bergman’s one of Hollywood’s greatest and loveliest actresses. Like the incomparable Greta Garbo, she was a native of Sweden.

Liza was introduced to Danny D during the graduation rites of St. Patrick High School in Quezon City, partly owned by the Dolor family. Wonderful to hear that Liza’s pursuing college at Southville International School in Parañaque, along with boyfriend Enrique Gil. Also enrolled at Southville is Jodi Sta. Maria, taking up Psychology. Southville has a special program for working students.

•

FOUR VOICES – Come July 8, four voices will be heard at the Music Museum in Greenhills, San Juan. Those of Sue Ramirez, Kristel Fulgar, Maris Racal, and Loisa Andalio. Their show is billed “4 of a Kind.”

They took time out from their other commitments for the Music Museum engagement, out to prove they can sing…and dance, as well.

Tickets are available at Music Museum and Ticketworld outlets.

Marvin Querido is musical director, with Frank Mamaril as event director.

