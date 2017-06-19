PTT Run for Clean Energy up

Subterranean Ideas is mounting the first-ever PTT Run for Clean Energy on July 16 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) Grounds.

The event is an advocacy run aimed at promoting the call for clean energy in streets, work and homes.



“Humans strive to save the planet in every which way they can and this includes in the power and energy that we use in our cars, industries and homes,” said PTT Run for Clean Energy Project Director Matt Ardina. “And PTT is a perfect partner in achieving this. PTT is at the forefront of promoting clean energy through its Blue Innovation Technology and is perfect for such an advocacy run as its fuels release less black smoke and the emitted exhausts are now nano particles (the tiniest size).”

The project, backed by Chris Sports, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, Leslie’s, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Science in Sport, Medicard Foundation, Science in Sports, Philippine Red Cross, Business Mirror and Business Mirror Health and Fitness Magazine, aims to demonstrate the power of collaborative efforts, using sports as one of the main tools, to provide information campaign about the use of clean energy.

