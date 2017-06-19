Why Maine deactivated her Twitter account

KAPUSO star Maine Mendoza has reactivated her Twitter account as he revealed the real reason behind deactivating her social media account.



“Hi guys! I am back! After taking a breather at Maldives for 5 days (actually 4 lang, bitin na bitin!), now I am back to reality once again,” said Mendoza on her blog post on mainemendoza.com recently.

“Decided to take a break from Twitter too because Twitterworld’s been really toxic lately. How’s it now, by the way?

“Do you still remember when everything used to be fun there? When Twitter used to be a harmonious environment for everyone? Haha I know, me neither.

“Anyway, I just cannot stand people’s negativity there lately. I mean, I have enough negativity in my system already to still add and endure those,” said Mendoza.

Earlier, Nico Mendoza, brother of Maine, revealed that his sister has deactivated her Twitter account.

“She deactivated her Twitter account for a reason. She needs a break. Hope y’all understand,” said Nico.

“Don’t worry po, hindi siya galit. But for now, pabayaan muna natin siya.

“Spread LOVE not WAR. Thank you and God bless,” added Nico.

