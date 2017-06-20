After NPA raid, Iloilo police call for public cooperation

1 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Tara Yap

ILOILO CITY — The Philippine National Police (PNP) reiterated the role of public informants after cops were disarmed and handcuffed by communist rebels in Maasin town, Iloilo province last Sunday.

Chief Inspector Aron Palomo, Iloilo Provincial Police Office (IPPO) spokesman, said the broad daylight attack perpetrated by the New People’s Army (NPA) against Maasin PNP was not a failure of intelligence as many have criticized.



This is after preparations have been made when IPPO warned weeks ago that the NPA may attack police stations in 15 towns of Iloilo province.

“The job of cops is simply not to wait for the NPA,” Palomo said.

Palomo decried how Maasin PNP did not receive a phone call or text message prior to the attack.

He assumed residents saw the truck, which carried 40-50 armed NPA rebels, before it stopped in front of the police station.

He added cops have diversified responsibilities and not just for internal security, which is the mandate of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

Palomo also expressed Maasin PNP may be a laughing stock, but the economy and the people of the town known for its thriving bamboo industry may suffer a setback because of the incident.

“That is why we need the public’s cooperation,” Palomo reiterated.

Meanwhile, IPPO will file robbery charges against NPA rebels.

They allegedly took government issued firearms, ammunition, and personal belongings of cops.

Related

comments