Dela Rosa says he’s Rizal’s kin

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By: Aaron B. Recuenco

Philippine National Police chief Director General Ronald M. dela Rosa yesterday claimed that he is a descendant of national hero Dr. Jose P. Rizal.



“If you would research, you would see on his family tree under his mother side, that one of his grandmothers was Inez dela Rosa. So that’s what I have been capitalizing in claiming that I am a descendant of Jose Rizal,” said Dela Rosa, guest of honor and speaker at the celebration of Rizal’s 156th birth anniversary in Calamba City, Laguna.

He said that he first discovered his connection with Rizal during a high school field trip in Dapitan City where Rizal was exiled.

Dela Rosa stressed the need for every Filipino to replicate the love that Rizal had shown to the motherland.

“Every Filipino is very proud of our national hero, especially that it just so happen that he was a descendant of a Dela Rosa so I have been claiming that he was my relative.”

Related

comments