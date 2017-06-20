Global-Cebu ends slump

- Home
Shu Sasaki scored twice as Global-Cebu regained its winning form by clobbering Ilocos United, 3-0, Sunday night in the Philippines Football League at the President Elpidio Quirino Stadium in Bantay, Ilocos Sur.
Sasaki, a midfielder from Japan, gave Global its second and third goals during a five-minute stretch to secure the much-needed three points after a poor run of form that saw the club win just once in five previous matches in all competitions.
The victory allowed Global to move in a tie with Kaya-Makati for third place after five matches in the league season with 10 points, five behind league-leader Meralco-Manila.
Paul Mulders, who has been impressive for Global since rejoining from archrival Ceres-Negros, delivered the opener on a spot kick in the 23rd minute, before Sasaki padded the lead with goals in the 25th and 30th.
Ilocos dropped at the bottom of the eight-team table with just one point after Stallion-Laguna and Davao Aguilas battled to a scoreless draw earlier in the day at the Biñan Football Stadium in Biñan, Laguna.
Davao threw a golden chance of beating Stallion on its home pitch after Nikola Grubjesic missed a penalty kick when he hit the crossbar in the 69th minute.
Stallion and Davao moved in a share of sixth and seventh positions at two points apiece.