NBA Trade: Celtics sitting pretty; Butler, PG 13 possibly moving

By Brian Yalung

With the 2017 NBA Finals over and done with, most teams are now in the midst of retooling. There is the upcoming NBA Draft where the Boston Celtics swapped picks with the Philadelphia 76ers sliding down to the third spot.



With the first pick, the Sixers are believed to be targeting Markelle Fultz. For the Celtics, they stand to get a top pick anyway which could be used on either Lonzo Ball or De’Aaron Fox once the NBA Draft comes kicks off on June 22. Either way, the Celtics didn’t lose much though they could still dangle that privilege for a potential trade deal.

There are two names amplified right now – Paul George (Indiana Pacers) and Jimmy Butler (Chicago Bulls). PG 13 has suddenly been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers, a bit of a surprise considering he verbally committed to staying in Indiana a couple of weeks ago.

For the Celtics, this is not the first time Butler has been mentioned in potential NBA trade talks. But the only way a deal can go down between the two is something tempting. With the Bulls technically rebuilding, dangling some picks and other assets in exchange for the all-star forward could make sense.

The Cavs, still licking their wounds after being blasted by the Golden State Warriors in the recently concluded NBA finals, are in play as well. According to ESPN, a three-way trade involving the Bulls, Cavs and possibly the Phoenix Suns could ensue. Key players who could be on the move are Kevin Love and Eric Bledsoe.

