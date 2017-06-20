PH tossers to train in SK, Japan

Hoping to go deep this time around, the Philippine men’s volleyball team is willing to sacrifice even more as it enters the crucial stage of its training for the coming Kuala Lumpur SEA Games in Malaysia.

As part of its buildup, PH coach Sammy Acaylar, who is also the athletic director of University of Perpetual Help, said they will train a couple weeks in Japan and South Korea in their hope of figuring well in the biennial meet.



Acaylar is hoping the team’s youthful exuberance will help boost their podium drive.

“We’re not promising anything but I’m hoping that our training abroad will help enhance our chances,” said Acaylar. “The boys are ready to stretch their patience and sacrifice even more for the country.”

In the Singapore SEA Games, the Nationals finished a dismal 6th place.

Johnvic De Guzman spearheads the squad composed of Mark Alfafara, Bryan Bagunas, Ran Abdilla, Reyson Fuentes, Herschel Ramos, Bonjomar Castel, Dave Cabaron, Geuel Asia, Relan Taneo, Jack Kalingking, Greg Dolor, John Carascal, and Peter Quiel.

They are sponsored by Atleta sportswear.

The team will start its South Korea training on June 28 to July 5 before flying to Japan for another week-long of training.

