Three voices are ‘singing differently’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

‘MAY NAIIWANG’ – A colleague who’s also a fine singer describes three showbiz celebrities as “singing differently.”

Meaning out of tune or “sintunado”?

Well, not really, “Basta iba silang kumanta.”



He explains that the first, very fine actor, as “parang may naiiwang nota sa lalamunan pag kumakanta.”

But the colleague concedes that despite the “naiiwang nota,” his shows (here and abroad) and records sell very well.

“Eh, kasi naman talagang popular na popular siya. Mabait pa.”

•

PERPETUAL – How about the second singer?

“Ah, iba naman ang kaso niya,” the singing colleague says. “Parang hirap siyang kumanta. As if he’s suffering from a perpetual headache and toothache combined. Or is it indigestion?”

But early on, with proper packaging and publicity he even earned a title of sorts. He’s really a better actor than singer.

•

LUMP ON – And the third singer? This time a lady.

Well, the singing colleague still speaking, “as if there’s a lump on her throat all the time. To be fair, she carries that lump with elan. Style daw niya ito. Mas may character daw ang boses niya.”

“O, sige na nga. Bumebenta naman ang plaka niya…noon,” the colleague says…more of frowns.

•

MISS ASIA-PACIFIC – Reigning Miss Asia-Pacific Int’l Tessa Helena Le Conge of The Netherlands is back in the country to promote the 2017 pageant to be held here again this November.

She’ll visit Cagayan de Oro, Bukidnon, Cebu, Aklan, and Batangas for the Mutya ng Pilipinas 2017 screening.

Tessa was crowned at the Sheridan Resort in Palawan last year. She’ll stay in the country until July 2.

Related

comments