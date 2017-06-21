‘Benigno Aquino’ to TESDA

By: Martin Sadongdong

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) has appointed a namesake of a former president as an officer-in-charge (OIC) for its provincial office in South Cotabato after its former head was relieved due to his suspected link to Maute terrorists.



TESDA deputy director general for operations Alvin Feliciano yesterday said that he has appointed Benigno Aquino, who was the second in command in TESDA-South Cotabato, as OIC provincial director or supervising TESDA specialist.

Feliciano, who acts as OIC of TESDA since Secretary Guiling Mamondiong has been out of the country to attend ASEAN meetings, said Aquino was appointed last Monday.

Earlier, Engr. Talib Bayabao was relieved due to his alleged connection with Maute terrorists.

“Pending investigation pa naman kaya lang on our part, naglagay na kami ng tao para hindi ma-paralyze ang operation namin doon,” Feliciano said.

