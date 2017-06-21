Big cast in PLDT nat’l poomsae tourney set

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Around 1,500 athletes from various taekwondo chapters nationwide are expected to compete in the 2017 PLDT Home Ultera/MVP Sports Foundation National Poomsae Championships on June 25 at the Makati Coliseum.



Poomsae (forms) participants display skills in attack and defense techniques against imaginary opponents. Poomsae is a way of understanding and practicing breath control, balance, coordination and concentration as one strives for perfection.

Entries from regions like ARMM, CAR, CARAGA and NCR and chapters such as Central Gymnasium, Powerflex, Ateneo, San Sebastian College, University of the Philippines, San Beda College, De La Salle Zobel, De La Salle University, Team Baguio, Pangasinan, Cebu, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, PNP and AFP, among others, will vie in four events – individual colored belts and blackbelt, freestyle and synchronized poomsae.

The tournament is sponsored by Smart Communications Inc., MILO, Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee and Meralco Foundation.

Martial arts enthusiasts and sports aficionados, especially children who are interested in the sport, are invited to watch the event starting at 9 a.m.

Related

comments