Capadocia advances

By: Edwin Rollon

Marian Jade Capadocia hurdled her two qualifying matches last week and advanced to the main draw of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) Women’s Circuit in Alakmaar, Netherlands.

Backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, Capadocia downed American Caroline Dunleavy, 6-2, 6-2 in the first qualifying round before the country’s former No. 1 demolished local bet Shura Poppe, 6-3, 6-0, to make it to the main draw of the world ranking meet.



“Maganda po kondisyon ko, medyo ganado. Malakas sa service play ang kalaban, pero okey naman po at nakontrol ko yung atake nila,” said the 23-year old veteran SEA Games campaigner through her mother Teresita via Facebook message.

“Nagpapasalamat po ako sa Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Board, sa pamumuno ni Chairman William Ramirez sa suporta at tiwalang ibinigay sa akin para makasali sa tournament,” added Capadocia, who are trying to gain at least 20 world ranking points.

The PSC bankrolled Capadocia’s participation in the ITF World Circuit after the Philippine Amateur Tennis Association (Philta) refused to reinstate the former Arellano University standout despite repeated appeals.

