CDSL, DC win

Colegio de San Lorenzo-V Hotel routed Philippine National Police, 106-64, and Diliman College-JPA Freight Logistics outsteadied Manuel Luis Quezon University-Victoria Sports, 69-59, to clinch the last two semis berths in the 2017 MBL Open basketball tournament at the PNP Sports Center in Camp Crame.



The Griffins brushed aside the disappointments of their previous setback and vented their ire on the Responders to arrange a semifinal duel against No. 2 seed Philippine Christian University.

